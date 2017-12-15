47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Anthony Davis surprises family with a new car for Christmas

3 hours 22 minutes 20 seconds ago Friday, December 15 2017 Dec 15, 2017 December 15, 2017 10:03 AM December 15, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Pelicans player Anthony Davis surprised a family with a new car for Christmas earlier this week.

According to WWL-TV, in a video posted on Twitter, Davis can be seen sitting in the back of an SUV passing out presents to kids in a family at the Kingsley House.

The NBA player hands a small box to the mother, and says "Of course, we can't forget about you."

When the mother opens the box, containing car keys, she looked at Davis confused, until he gets out of the SUV and says, "This is yours."

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days