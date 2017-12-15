47°
Anthony Davis surprises family with a new car for Christmas
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Pelicans player Anthony Davis surprised a family with a new car for Christmas earlier this week.
According to WWL-TV, in a video posted on Twitter, Davis can be seen sitting in the back of an SUV passing out presents to kids in a family at the Kingsley House.
.@AntDavis23 surprised a family with presents and a new car at the @KingsleyHouse as a part of the #SeasonOfGiving. pic.twitter.com/H7pPcA7UuF— New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 12, 2017
The NBA player hands a small box to the mother, and says "Of course, we can't forget about you."
When the mother opens the box, containing car keys, she looked at Davis confused, until he gets out of the SUV and says, "This is yours."
