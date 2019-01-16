Another Zachary plant announces plans to close this year

Photo: Thompson Pipe Group

ZACHARY - Another plant in East Baton Rouge is being shuttered.

Thompson Pipe Group says it will close its manufacturing plant, which employs about 120 workers, later this year. The plant will likely shut down in late summer and be decommissioned by July or August.

According to the company, the firm is consolidating the plant in Alvardo, Texas, operations and is offering the more than 100 Zachary employees jobs at the other location. According to the mayor-president's office, about 30 people are seeking new jobs locally as a result.

"Today we learned that Thompson Pipe Group will close its Zachary-based plant later this year," the mayor-president's statement read in-part. "The timing and proximity of these closures is disheartening news for our residents who’ve been impacted, but we realize that cutbacks and closures are part of a changing economy and supply and demand."

Another company, BASF, announced this week it was closing its own plant in Zachary. Georgia-Pacific said last week it was laying off more than 600 workers.