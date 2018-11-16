49°
Another West Baton Rouge inmate escapes custody

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Authorities are looking for another inmate who escaped a West Baton Rouge Parish facility earlier this week.

According to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, 32-year-old Kovaria Williams scaled a fence at a work-release facility Wednesday night. He had been assigned to a work release assignment in August but had yet to be accepted into the program.

Williams is the second West Baton Rouge inmate to escape custody in a week's time. Last Thursday, 40-year-old Michael Jones also escaped a work release facility.

Both Williams and Jones are still on the loose.

