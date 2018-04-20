Another weekend with some rain

Only one day of rain is expected in the 7-Day Forecast. Unfortunately, that will come over the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: After a chilly start, a lot of sun is ahead early on Friday some afternoon clouds. Temperatures will be a few degrees below average with highs in the mid 70s. More cloud cover is expected overnight with lows in the low 50s.

Up Next: A slight warming trend will occur on a dry Saturday as clouds build up due to an approaching storm system. A shower cannot be ruled out as a warm front moves through the area, but most locations will stay dry. The trailing cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. While a strong storm or two is possible, the threat is not nearly as extensive as last weekend. A manageable inch or so of rain is all that is expected. Clouds and slightly below average temperatures will linger into early next week.

THE EXPLANATION:

A sharper and more southern shortwave trough will move out of the Southwest, across Texas and into the local area by Sunday. Surface low pressure and associated warm and cold fronts will both move across Louisiana and Mississippi. Return flow entering the weekend will lead to enough moisture for that cold front to produce rain and thunderstorms. This storm track is typical of a higher shear environment, however instability may be lacking somewhat. A few strong storms are possible and the Storm Prediction Center has indicated a “marginal risk” for severe weather but this threat just will not be as extensive as last weekend. An inch or so of rain is expected which would not create any significant flooding issues. Most of the activity will occur late Saturday night into Sunday afternoon. The mid-level trough trailing the storm system may trap clouds and lingering light showers in the forecast area through Monday.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.