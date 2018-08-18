Another trial looms for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) - As jurors in Virginia weigh Paul Manafort's fate in a sprawling financial fraud case, the former Trump campaign chairman still has another, separate trial looming in the nation's capital.

Prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have a whole new set of charges and a huge volume of evidence.

Manafort's trial in Alexandria, Virginia, is the first case brought by special counsel Robert Mueller to go to trial. The jury will return Monday to begin a third day of deliberations on 18 counts, including tax and bank fraud and failure to disclose foreign bank accounts.

In the District of Columbia, Manafort is scheduled to go on trial in September on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, failing to register as a foreign agent, money laundering, witness tampering and making false statements.