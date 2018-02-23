Another student accused of making threats at a Louisiana school

71°
Friday, February 23 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: Google Earth

THIBODAUX - Yet another student has been taken into police custody after allegedly making threatening comments at a Louisiana school this week.

According to the Thibodaux Police Department, a juvenile student at St. Joseph Elementary was taken into custody Friday morning after other students overhead him making concerning comments. Witnesses told police he was making references to being a school shooter and making gestures with his hand as if he was holding a firearm.

Officers took the student into custody but found no means on school property with which he could follow through with the threatening comments.

The juvenile has been taken to the Thibodaux Police Department for further questioning.

Several potential threats have been reported at schools across the state, including those in Ascension, Assumption and Tangipahoa Parishes.

