Another shooting in Scotlandville, one transported to the hospital

Saturday, September 29 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SCOTLANDVILLE- There has been another reported shooting in Scotlandville today, EMS says one person has been transported to the hospital.

According to BRPD, the victim shot is a 58-year old male, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police got the call around 6:20 p.m., the shooting was at the 2600 block of 74th St.

This is all the information we have at the time.

