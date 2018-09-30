Another shooting in Scotlandville, one transported to the hospital

SCOTLANDVILLE- There has been another reported shooting in Scotlandville today, EMS says one person has been transported to the hospital.

According to BRPD, the victim shot is a 58-year old male, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police got the call around 6:20 p.m., the shooting was at the 2600 block of 74th St.

This is all the information we have at the time.