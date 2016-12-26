72°
Another setback for prosecutors in 2013 killing

December 26, 2016
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - A state appeals court has overturned the obstruction of justice conviction of a man charged in connection with an alleged contract killing in New Orleans.

The New Orleans Advocate reports that last week's decision by the 4th Circuit Court of Appeals was the latest setback in the case for the Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office.

The victim of the 2013 shooting was Lien Nguyen. His wife was acquitted in September on a charge that she plotted with a man to have him killed.

A jury deadlocked on charges of murder, conspiracy and solicitation against that man, Khoi Hoang (Koy Hawng).

They had convicted Hoang of obstruction. But the appeals court ruled Wednesday that there was insufficient evidence.

