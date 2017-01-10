62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another powerful storm expected for NCal and Nevada

1 hour 55 minutes 57 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 7:50 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

FORESTVILLE, Calif. - Northern California and Nevada are bracing for another powerful storm after getting lashed by downpours that flooded the region over the weekend.

Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters took advantage of a one-day respite from the rains later Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage.

The National Weather Service also says a winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday morning in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

And there's a potential for blizzard and white-out conditions.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days