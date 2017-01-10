62°
Latest Weather Blog
Another powerful storm expected for NCal and Nevada
FORESTVILLE, Calif. - Northern California and Nevada are bracing for another powerful storm after getting lashed by downpours that flooded the region over the weekend.
Emergency crews in rescue boats and helicopters took advantage of a one-day respite from the rains later Monday to rescue stranded people and assess damage.
The National Weather Service also says a winter storm warning is in effect until Thursday morning in the Sierra Nevada mountains.
And there's a potential for blizzard and white-out conditions.
