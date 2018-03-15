Latest Weather Blog
Another nice one
Expect another pleasant day today with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s.
The winds will be shifting today however toward the south. What's south of Baton Rouge? The warm and very wet Gulf of Mexico. As a result, expect some climbing temperatures and humidity into the weekend. Tonight for example will only reach 55 degrees under mostly clear skies, so not as chilly as this morning.
As we head into tomorrow, some showers and thunderstorms are possible with peeks of sunshine. This weekend looks mostly cloudy as well, with an isolated shower. As far as showers interrupting the Wearin' of the Green parade, a morning sprinkle certainly looks possible in the morning, however a washout is not expected.
While the Mississippi River levels are on the rise, most will be cresting next week while the river at Reserve is actually fairly steady. The Atchafalaya at Krotz Springs and Morgan City also continues to rise and is above flood stage.
