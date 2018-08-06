Another mosquito aerial spray scheduled for EBR Monday night

BATON ROUGE - Another aerial spray mission is scheduled for East Baton Rouge Parish Monday night, weather permitting.

According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control, the spray will cover an area in the southern portion of the parish near Airline Highway.

The spray, scheduled for 8:20 p.m., is in response to repeated West Nile Virus positive mosquito samples in the area.