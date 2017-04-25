Latest Weather Blog
Another Mississippi city lowers Confederate-themed flag
JACKSON - A city that relies heavily on tourism is joining several other local governments in abandoning the Mississippi flag because it contains the Confederate battle emblem.
Biloxi Mayor Andrew "FoFo" Gillich has ordered the state flag pulled from display at all municipal buildings.
City spokesman Vincent Creel says Monday that Gillich believes removing the flag will help visitors feel welcome. Creel says the mayor decided upon taking office in 2015 that only the U.S. flag should be flown on city property.
However, the state flag was still flying at some buildings. Republican Gillich, now up for re-election, was asked about that Saturday during a forum sponsored by the NAACP.
Creel says it's a coincidence that the Mississippi flag was being removed Monday as the state marked Confederate Memorial Day.
