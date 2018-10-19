78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Another major power outage reported in Baton Rouge Friday

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Several neighborhoods are without power, less than an hour after electricity was restored downtown.

In the second major outage reported in the Baton Rouge area, Entergy reports that roughly 3,000 customers north of Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard have been affected.

There is no word on what caused the outage or when power might be restored.

