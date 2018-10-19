78°
Latest Weather Blog
Another major power outage reported in Baton Rouge Friday
BATON ROUGE - Several neighborhoods are without power, less than an hour after electricity was restored downtown.
In the second major outage reported in the Baton Rouge area, Entergy reports that roughly 3,000 customers north of Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest Boulevard have been affected.
There is no word on what caused the outage or when power might be restored.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU to wear uniforms saluting fallen WWI heroes Saturday
-
Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1 billion ahead of Friday drawing
-
Power restored in downtown Baton Rouge after electrical fire causes hours-long outage
-
Frustrated commuters call for officials to "raise hell" after Sunshine Bridge closure
-
Congregation B'Nai Isreal to hold 106th Anniversary Food Festival