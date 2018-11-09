Latest Weather Blog
Another Keystone XL setback; environmental review ordered
NEW YORK (AP) - Environmentalists are lauding a federal court order that blocks a Trump administration permit for the construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, pending an environmental review.
The pipeline would begin in Alberta and shuttle as much as 830,000 barrels a day of crude through a half-dozen states to terminals on the Gulf Coast. U.S. District Judge Brian Morris essentially delayed the $8 billion project to study its environmental impact. Environmentalists and Native American groups sued to stop the project, citing property rights and potential oil spills.
Becky Mitchell, chairwoman of the Northern Plains Resource Council, a plaintiff in the case, said that the organization is thrilled with the ruling. TransCanada, which is pushing the project, did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU sorority's events halted amid hazing investigation
-
Two injured in overnight shooting on Avis Ave.
-
Homeowner frustrated with people staying in neighboring "unlivable" home
-
Dozens gather at vigil for 6-year-old shooting victim
-
Louisiana students victimized by burglary while visiting Texas