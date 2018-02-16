Another juvenile arrested for making threats at a Louisiana school Friday

BALDWIN - For the second time in less than a day, a juvenile has been arrested for making threats at a Louisiana school.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, a teacher at Raintree Elementary School received a report that a student may have brought a gun to campus Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the school, where they were able to identify and detain the juvenile who had allegedly made threats earlier in the day. Investigators say the 11-year-old made false claims about bringing a gun to school.

The boy has been arrested and charged with terrorizing. He was released to his guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

The incident in Baldwin is the second of its kind reported in Louisiana Friday. Another juvenile was arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly making threats Friday morning.