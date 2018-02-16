74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another juvenile arrested for making threats at a Louisiana school Friday

6 hours 19 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, February 16 2018 Feb 16, 2018 February 16, 2018 2:11 PM February 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail
Photo: School website

BALDWIN - For the second time in less than a day, a juvenile has been arrested for making threats at a Louisiana school.

According to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, a teacher at Raintree Elementary School received a report that a student may have brought a gun to campus Friday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the school, where they were able to identify and detain the juvenile who had allegedly made threats earlier in the day. Investigators say the 11-year-old made false claims about bringing a gun to school.

The boy has been arrested and charged with terrorizing. He was released to his guardian pending juvenile court proceedings.

The incident in Baldwin is the second of its kind reported in Louisiana Friday. Another juvenile was arrested in Ascension Parish for allegedly making threats Friday morning.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days