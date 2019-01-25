Another freeze after the weekend

A weak cold front will zip through the area on Friday to reinforce the cool air mass. The weekend is looking dry, but there could be a few clouds.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly sunny skies will continue on Friday, with high temperatures just a touch warmer into the mid 50s. You may not even notice a cold front coming by if not for a little pocket of mid-level moisture stirring up some thin clouds. Overnight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Up Next: Thermometers will continue slowly increasing into the low 60s on Saturday. Cloud cover will increase slightly on Saturday, as high pressure pushes off to the east. This will help to return southerly winds, which will slowly warm highs temperatures back to average on Sunday and Monday. An approaching cold front will move in on Tuesday, increasing clouds and the chance of rain. Very cold air will return behind this front. Expect highs to struggle for 50 degrees and lows in the upper 20s on Wednesday.

THE EXPLANATION:

Deep, northwest wind flow will remain in control of the local weather pattern through Saturday. Cooler than average temperatures will result and the lack of moisture should keep skies mostly clear. With an area of high pressure settling in the Southeast United States, some slight warming may occur Saturday through Monday due to a southerly wind shift. Clear and dry conditions will allow for a fairly large diurnal temperature range, with morning lows in the low 30s and afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. By Tuesday, a deep, arctic trough will begin digging into the Eastern U.S. This trough will bring brutal cold to the Great Lakes region, creating some of the coldest temperatures in nearly 40 years. Locally, a cold front will be driven through the area, but fortunately the air mass will moderate considerably from the Great Lakes region to the Gulf Coast. The front will be accompanied by some rain showers on Tuesday and thermometers will likely fall through the 40s during the day. Dry, sinking air behind the front will result in fast clearing, allowing thermometers to cool below freezing Tuesday night. Clear skies will persist into Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure settles over the Gulf South. While highs should respond by sneaking into the upper 40s and low 50s, a few nights near or below freezing will be possible.

