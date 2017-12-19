Another foggy start, disorderly through the weekend

The dreary pattern continues with a slightly reduced chance for shower activity throughout the day. Look for clouds filling the skies with perhaps a few breaks of sun and spotty showers.

A stalled front with an active southern jet stream has made for a very wet weather pattern over the last few days. The showers are moving from Gulf of Mexico and riding along the strong fetch of subtropical moisture. The associated stalled front that is sitting along the coast is enhancing the chance for rain. Warmer unseasonable temperatures are expected to be in the middle 70s, which is about ten degrees above average for this time of year. A cold front will pass very early on Wednesday morning and bring another round of showers, but skies will clear and sunshine finally returns.

We won't be done yet though, as another system pushes through this weekend, it will bring us more showers followed by an actually chilly Christmas. This will be dramatically cooler than the last several record-breaking warm Christmases.