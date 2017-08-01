Latest Weather Blog
Another dry summer day
51 days until we can turn over a new leaf! Until then...
Expect another sunny and dry day today as we continue to ride the results of drier air and lower humidity, however the humidity will creep back in today. Look for high temperatures to approach 90 degrees with little to no rain chances.
The low rain chances and the low humidity will be short-lived as moisture levels begin to increase again by Wednesday leading to increase rain chances for Wednesday through Friday.
What's left of Emily is now in the Atlantic and will not be a threat to Louisiana
~RG3
