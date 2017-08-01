Another dry summer day

51 days until we can turn over a new leaf! Until then...

Expect another sunny and dry day today as we continue to ride the results of drier air and lower humidity, however the humidity will creep back in today. Look for high temperatures to approach 90 degrees with little to no rain chances. We will continue to see dry conditions prevail for at least one more day and there is enough dry air still in place from the passing weekend cold front that has greatly diminished rain chances over the last few days.

The low rain chances and the low humidity will be short-lived as moisture levels begin to increase again by Wednesday leading to increase rain chances for Wednesday through Friday. The cold front that brought us the dry and less humid conditions will soon do the opposite as the front hangs up along the south Louisiana coast line and brings and increased chance of rain beginning Wednesday afternoon. There could potentially be some heavier areas of rain Thursday depending upon where the stalled front decides to set up late week.

What's left of Emily is now in the Atlantic and will not be a threat to Louisiana

