Another debate coming in Louisiana about sports betting

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana lawmakers are promising a renewed push to legalize sports betting, saying gamblers are finding ways to wager elsewhere and the state is losing out on taxing the activity.

Sen. Danny Martiny, a Kenner Republican, told a Senate judiciary committee Wednesday he'll again introduce a sports betting proposal in the 2019 legislative session. Lawmakers spurned similar legislation this year. Martiny and other senators who support the gambling expansion hope a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing sports betting, combined with sports wagering now going on in Mississippi, could change minds.

Ronnie Jones, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, says Louisiana residents are betting on sports today, not just in Mississippi, but through offshore gambling sites. Among supporters, however, lawmakers diverge on how sports betting should be offered in Louisiana.