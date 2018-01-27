59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Another car slams into building today, this time destroying front of home

Friday, January 26 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - For the second time in a single day, a car careened off the road and into a structure.

Friday afternoon, a car slammed into a home on 79th Street, leaving a large hole across the front.  The car was on its side, appearing to have smashed into the home and bounced off of it.

Earlier in the day, a stolen car involved in a police chase crashed into a church.  Click HERE for more.

WBRZ has a news crew on the scene.  Check back for updates.

