59°
Latest Weather Blog
Another car slams into building today, this time destroying front of home
BATON ROUGE - For the second time in a single day, a car careened off the road and into a structure.
Friday afternoon, a car slammed into a home on 79th Street, leaving a large hole across the front. The car was on its side, appearing to have smashed into the home and bounced off of it.
Earlier in the day, a stolen car involved in a police chase crashed into a church. Click HERE for more.
WBRZ has a news crew on the scene. Check back for updates.
*********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Recent crime downtown rattles some residents
-
Another car slams into building today, this time destroying front of home
-
I-10 W reopened after 18-wheeler dangles from railing in Baton Rouge
-
Make-up snow days dip into Mardi Gras break in Pointe Coupee Parish
-
Some employees may see additional funds added to paychecks