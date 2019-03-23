Another Beautiful End to the Weekend

THE FORECAST:

Tonight and Tomorrow: Clear skies through the majority of the evening, but clouds will slowly increase after midnight. This will keep temperatures in the low 50s overnight and into Sunday morning, as winds calm from the south. High pressure still in control on Sunday, but will begin to shift to our east through the afternoon hours. This will allow for partly cloudy skies to develop, as highs reach near 78° with light winds out of the south.

Up Next: Scattered showers and isolated storms will push in from the northwest on Monday, with drier and cooler conditions on Tuesday. Temperatures will slowly warm through the rest of the workweek, as skies stay sunny. Rain chances set to increase slightly Friday and into Saturday.

THE EXPLANATION:

The strong high pressure that has camped out along the Gulf Coast through much of the week, will shift slightly to our east. This will open the door to an approaching cold front that will stay mostly to our north due to the proximity of the high pressure. Showers will move in early Monday, but dry quickly as they move between Baton Rouge and New Orleans. Moisture will rebound back onshore through the late afternoon hours, allowing for the potential for isolated storms to develop. Strong high pressure then slides in from the north on Tuesday, keeping conditions dry and high temperatures in the upper 60s for the day. Lows will drop to near 46° into Wednesday morning, before highs ramp back up in the mid-70s Thursday. Clouds continue to increase as we near the weekend, with a stalling front to bump up rain chances beginning Friday. Showers will stay spotty as we move into the weekend, with highs hovering around 80° Friday and Saturday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

