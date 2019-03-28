Another Beautiful Day on Tap

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: High pressure is in control just to our east, keeping skies sunny and temperatures above average through your Thursday. Winds will stay light and out of the southeast, as temperatures break into the 70s around the lunch hour. High clouds will begin to move into the region from the northwest as we proceed into the evening. Temperatures will be slow to cool because of the partly cloudy skies, dropping to an overnight low of 54°

Up Next: Clouds continue to increase through the beginning part of the weekend, as rain and storms begin to approach Saturday afternoon and linger through Sunday. Coastal showers will also be possible on Monday, before conditions dry through the midweek.

THE EXPLANATION:

High pressure is just to our east, helping to keep skies sunny through the remainder of the workweek. This high pressure is a part of a very large high pressure cluster that is aligned along the Eastern Seaboard. These highs will slowly depart and retreat into the northeast, which will allow for clouds to increase as showers push in from the northwest Saturday afternoon. The cold front will be falling apart as it nears to the coast, and will also flatten out to keep showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend. The front finally pushes into the Gulf, but an impulse of moisture will attempt to push onshore to bring some afternoon showers in the mix on Monday. The front begins to push east into Florida early in the week to dry conditions out and warm highs back near average through the midweek. Temperatures will bottom out Sunday and Monday, as highs hover around 65° and lows stay in the mid-40s.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

