Another 18-wheeler crash closed I-10 E into Baton Rouge Friday

PORT ALLEN - Eastbound I-10 closed due to an 18-wheeler crash Friday afternoon.



The driver of the 18-wheeler hit a pickup truck pulling a crawfish catering trailer. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been cited with careless operation of a motor vehicle.

The wreck happened just before Port Allen. Traffic backed up into Iberville Parish.

According to sources, one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries. Eight other people involved chose not to go to the hospital.

