86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Another 18-wheeler crash closed I-10 E into Baton Rouge Friday

1 day 10 minutes 59 seconds ago May 19, 2017 May 19, 2017 Friday, May 19 2017 May 19, 2017 3:39 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

PORT ALLEN - Eastbound I-10 closed due to an 18-wheeler crash Friday afternoon.

The driver of the 18-wheeler hit a pickup truck pulling a crawfish catering trailer. The driver of the 18-wheeler has been cited with careless operation of a motor vehicle. 

The wreck happened just before Port Allen.  Traffic backed up into Iberville Parish.

According to sources, one person was transported from the scene with moderate injuries.  Eight other people involved chose not to go to the hospital. 

Click HERE to access WBRZ's advanced traffic-tracking technology and monitor traffic flow in real-time.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days