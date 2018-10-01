Anonymous tips helped identify suspect in Wayde Sims' murder

BATON ROUGE - Calls, texts and emails helped police put a man behind bars for the murder of LSU Basketball player Wayde Sims.

"We received several tips in reference to the homicide in question," Lt. Don Stone said.

CrimeStoppers says as soon as news of the shooting hit airwaves, officers were getting tips left and right.

"Pretty much immediately after it went out to the media... Once the local media hit it and social media, we started getting tips," Stone said. "We had tips like videos. Of course, the videos went out pretty much public, social media wide. Those same videos were sent to us."

The video shows the suspect Dyteon Simpson shooting Sims.

Along with the video, Simpson's glasses were recovered from the scene of the shooting and were used to help identify him.

"With the information that they already had, they were able to secure a warrant for the individual's arrest," Stone said.

Stone says the CrimeStoppers tip line has been a tremendous help not just in this crime, but all year. According to their own statistics, anonymous tips have lead to 199 arrests this year alone.

"We understand the community's concern for retaliation when they come forward and talk to the police and that's what our program is for. We give you a guarantee that your information will not be released, because we don't get your information. The most important thing about the crime stoppers program is the anonymity."