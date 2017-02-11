'Anonymous' mask, homemade explosives found in FEMA trailer

BATON ROUGE – Disturbing details are just coming to light about an arrest earlier this month where police found guns, drugs and homemade bombs in a FEMA trailer park.

Multiple people were arrested in the bust at a FEMA disaster home on Winchester. According to arrest documents, Jordan Alexander Sergent was the prime suspect.

According to police, someone threatened a security officer at the park. The guard called police and police found evidence of drugs near Sergent's housing unit. Inside, police said they found packages of marijuana, weapons and explosive devices.

Authorities reported finding prescription medicine bottles filled with BB's, a fuse and combustible powder assembled to cause an explosion when activated. Police also found commercial smoke bombs wrapped with electrical tape.

Sergent told police he learned how to make the explosives on the internet.

An effigy of the mask symbolizing “Mr. Anonymous” was seen hanging on a wall. The mask, which is typically white, was painted red and the phrases “F*** the world” and “God blessed me with the ability to kill” were scribbled on the mask.

Three other people were also arrested.

The arrest happened on Feb. 2 but records were only just obtained through court.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit learned the case against Sergent was forwarded to federal authorities. The Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) agency is involved now. Sergent is scheduled to have a federal detention hearing next week.

