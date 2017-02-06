Annette Bening to portray Blanco in upcoming Katrina TV series

LAFAYETTE – Former Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco will be portrayed by Annette Bening in an upcoming cable show about Hurricane Katrina.

Bening will star in Katrina: American Crime Story, the latest installment in FX's immensely popular series. The show previously portrayed the O.J. Simpson saga.

According to reports, the Katrina show will focus on the response to the storm. Producers have said they'll focus on the neglect and inequality of the aftermath.

The production will “explore these things from a character foundation, and to revel in the shades of gray, to explore moments in which there’s a disparity between the way our country wants to see itself and the way we actually are — that’s been a really inspiring perspective for us,” producers said in a story on Deadline, an entertainment news website.

The Simpson production won nine of the 22 Emmy Awards it was nominated for and was the cable network's most-watched series ever.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz