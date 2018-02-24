74°
Animals receive check-ups during 'National Dental Health Month'
CINCINNATTI, OH- February is National Dental Health Month, and Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens is making sure their animals keep their oral hygiene in tip-top shape.
The zoo posted photos to their Facebook page, showing the animals getting check-ups from dental hygienists.
Check out the adorable photos to see their pearly whites!
