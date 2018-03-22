Animal shelter to host ribbon cutting for new renovations

BATON ROUGE- The Capital Area Animal Welfare Society will host a open house and ribbing cutting to celebrate new shelter renovations.

The organization has spent the last year undergoing renovations to improve the facility, making it more visitor-friendly and a more cheerful place for animals to live.

"We are thrilled to finally have the public visit our new shelter and see all of the hard work we have put into it in the last year,” CAAWS President Glenda Parks said. “It was truly a labor of love. It’s something we have been wanting to do for quite some time. Even though half of us on the board were putting our houses back together after the flood, we still wanted to go ahead with renovating the shelter. Looking back, it was stressful but so worth it for our cats, dogs, and volunteers.”

The shelter is located at 6357 Quinn Drive. The open house will begin at 10 a.m. with tours to be given throughout the day to showcase the new amenities, such as a freshly-painted cat and dog room, plentiful shelving for cats to lounge on, a dog washing station, and more. The ribbing cutting will take place in front of the shelter at noon. The event will also have an Easter Bunny available for pet and family photos.

