Animal shelter: No air conditioning; please foster critters

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BELLE CHASSE, La. (AP) - A New Orleans-area animal shelter has put out an urgent call for people to adopt or foster its animals after its air conditioning went out and two kittens died.

Officials at the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society tell area news media they believe heat may have played a role in the kittens' deaths because they were healthy Tuesday but found dead Wednesday morning. Temperatures are in the 90s. Officials say repairs are expected to take up to two weeks.

They said Wednesday they also need portable air-conditioning units, large fans, water bottles, ice and any other materials that could help cool the dogs and cats. One suggestion was for frozen bottles of water to put in kennels.

