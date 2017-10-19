Animal Legal Defense Fund looking into death of Tony the Tiger

GROSSE TETE- Activists are hoping to get more information about the death of a popular truck stop tiger and prohibit the owner of the truck stop from getting a replacement.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is looking into the recent death of Tony the Tiger. The organization said, they have requested a copy of his necropsy.

The owner of Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, Michael Sandlin, is trying to fill Tony’s cage, but the state currently will not allow him to get a replacement. Sandlin said he plans to file an 'emergency writ’ to demand another tiger.

Tiger Truck Stop publicists Ted Baldwin said Tony was put down Monday after suffering from kidney failure. WBRZ was told, that Tony will be preserved through taxidermy.

A memorial was set up at the truck stop after Tony’s death.