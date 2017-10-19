74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Animal Legal Defense Fund looking into death of Tony the Tiger

1 hour 24 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, October 19 2017 Oct 19, 2017 October 19, 2017 9:44 AM October 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

GROSSE TETE- Activists are hoping to get more information about the death of a popular truck stop tiger and prohibit the owner of the truck stop from getting a replacement.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund is looking into the recent death of Tony the Tiger. The organization said, they have requested a copy of his necropsy.

The owner of Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, Michael Sandlin, is trying to fill Tony’s cage, but the state currently will not allow him to get a replacement. Sandlin said he plans to file an 'emergency writ’ to demand another tiger.

Tiger Truck Stop publicists Ted Baldwin said Tony was put down Monday after suffering from kidney failure. WBRZ was told, that Tony will be preserved through taxidermy.

A memorial was set up at the truck stop after Tony’s death.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days