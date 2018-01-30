Animal Control Officer arrested on abuse in office charges

ST. FRANCISVILLE- A West Feliciana Parish Animal Control Officer turned himself in to authorities after being accused of abuse of office.

In December, investigators from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were asked by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office to conduct an investigation involving possible abuse of office by one of their employees.

According to a release, the investigation resulted in the arrest of 57-year-old Daniel Klein Jr.

Klein was employed by the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office as the Parish Animal Control Officer and was receiving payment for performing animal control duties in the parish. LSP investigators learned that on multiple occasions Klein had charged a client for performing animal control services while being paid by the sheriff's office.

LSP obtained a warrant for his arrest on four counts of abuse of office and malfeasance in office. Klein turned himself into authorities on Monday.