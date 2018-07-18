Animal activists still battling for information after death of truck stop tiger

GROSSE TETE - An animal activists group that sued a Grosse Tete truck stop over its former mascot is still fighting to get more information about the animal's health before its death.

Tony the Tiger, of Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete, was put down back in October of 2017. A spokesperson for the truck stop previously said that Tony suffered from kidney failure and was in declining health.

Tony came under media attention after animal rights activists petitioned to remove the animal from the facility.

According to the Animal Legal Defense Fund, the organization has filed an appeal of the decision that "mistakenly" found that Tony could not be considered an "individual" in order to expedite a Freedom of Information Act request for documents concerning Tony's health.

"Last year, before Tony's passing, The Animal Legal Defense Fund requested that the USDA conduct an inspection of Tony the Tiger after learning that his health was in decline," the release stated.

The organization submitted an FOIA request for the inspection report and requested expedited processing, which FOIA requires when delayed disclosure could reasonably be expected to pose an imminent threat to the life of physical safety of an individual.

The request for expedited processing was denied because the USDA asserting that Tony is not an "individual" as the term only applies to humans.