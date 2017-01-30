Angola Prison Rodeo tickets go on sale Wednesday

ANGOLA - Warden Darrel Vannoy has announced tickets for the 2017 Angola Prison Rodeo will go on sale Wednesday, Feb. 1.

The warden invites the public to come and enjoy the prison's annual rodeo featuring witness offenders in a variety of competitive events, including convict poker, wild cow milking, bull riding, and more. The prison gates open at 9:00 a.m., and the “Wildest Show in the South!” starts at 2:00 p.m.

The event will also feature offender bands, an array of southern food, and offender-made arts and crafts available for purchase. Kids will also be able to enjoy pony rides, space walks, carnival games, and an antique carousel.

The rodeo will run from April 22 to April 23 with reserved seating priced at $20 per ticket.

Tickets can be purchased in advance on-line at www.angolarodeo.com or by calling (225) 655-2030 or (225) 655-2607 Monday thru Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Rodeo proceeds promote moral-rehabilitation and reentry initiatives at Louisiana State Penitentiary, as well as throughout the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections.