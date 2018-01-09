Angola prison employees booked on drug smuggling, sexual malfeasance charges

BATON ROUGE - Three Angola prison employees have been arrested since Friday on charges ranging from drug smuggling to sexual malfeasance.

According to the Department of Corrections, two of the employees were charged with attempting to smuggle contraband into the prison, while a third admitted to repeatedly having sex with an offender.

The DOC says 22-year-old Amber Sanders and 24-year-old Keyshawnna Rogers were arrested Friday and Sunday respectively. Sanders is accused of smuggling an ounce of "mojo", three cell phones and two chargers. Rogers allegedly tried to sneak in with several drugs, including cocaine, THC and more than 100 ecstasy pills.

The two were arrested after routine employee shakedowns led to the discovery of the contraband. Both had been working at the prison for less than a year.

The third arrest came Monday after deputies learned that 23-year-old Diamond Nicholson had sexual encounters with an inmate on several different occasions. Nicholson admitted to the encounters and was charged with felony sexual malfeasance.

Nicholson resigned during the investigation. She had worked at Angola since December 2016.