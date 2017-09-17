Angola inmate shot and killed after charging at officers

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola was shot and killed by officers after aggressively running towards them, according to Louisiana State Police.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Troopers say officers were transporting inmates from Camp C to their work area, when 35-year-old Brandon Lizotte charged at one of the officers. The officer fired his service weapon, striking the inmate.

Lizotte was transported to the West Feliciana Parish Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Louisiana State Police Troop A and the West Feliciana Sheriff's Office were called to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.

Department of Corrections spokesperson Ken Pastorick said there is no connection to this incident and the attempted escape of an inmate Thursday night.