Angola inmate charged with beating cellmate to death

ANGOLA- A prisoner at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola is facing murder charges in the alleged beating death of his cellmate, one in a string of inmate-on-inmate attacks at the facility.



The Advocate reports 37-year-old Wilbert Carter was rebooked on a count of second-degree murder in the death of 62-year-old Willie Brunner.



West Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla says jailers found Brunner - who was serving a life sentence for a 1983 killing - March 24 on the floor of his cell. He died April 23.



D'Aquilla says Carter, who's serving 99 years for armed robbery, told officers he started beating his cellmate after Brunner harassed him.



There has been a spate of assaults at the facility in recent months, which D'Aquilla says are a fairly regular occurrence.