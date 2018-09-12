Angola inmate captured after attacking employee in prison office

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - Officials say a corrections officer at the Louisiana State Penitentiary was blindsided by an inmate in her office Wednesday morning.

According to the Department of Corrections, 52-year-old David Settlemeyer, who's serving a life sentence at the prison, attacked the officer in one of the main prison offices around 7 a.m.

A DOC spokesperson says Settlemeyer walked up behind the officer and struck her in the back of the head with a metal lawnmower bracket. A struggle broke out, but Settlemeyer reportedly fled once he realized more officers were on their way.

Prison staff was able to locate Settlemeyer with the help of some of the other inmates. He is currently serving life as a habitual offender for an August 14, 2001, solicitation for murder conviction out of Calcasieu Parish. Settlemeyer's criminal record includes other convictions for simple kidnapping and attempted second-degree kidnapping.

The officer's injuries were not life-threatening.

An investigation is underway, and new charges are possible for Settlemeyer.