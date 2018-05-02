Angola inmate attempts escape, fails

BATON ROUGE - Department of Corrections officials said officers at Louisiana State Penitentiary stopped an inmate from escaping Wednesday.

Officials said Kristopher Schoeing ran from a farm line around 2:15 p.m., denying officers' commands to stop. They said an officer fired two warning shots in an attempt to get Schoeing to stop, but he continued running. Responding officers tackled Schoeing and restrained him.

The inmate was not hit by either gunshot, officials said. Angola's EMT staff transported Schoeing to the prison's treatment center for evaluation by medical and mental health staff.

Schoeing was not close to escaping at any point during his attempt, according to a Department of Corrections spokesperson.

Schoeing was sentenced to life in prison for aggravated rape out of Calcasieu Parish. He has been incarcerated since April 3, 2000.

The Department of Corrections is investigating the incident.