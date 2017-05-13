Angola employee arrested after drug smuggling attempt

ANGOLA - An employee at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola has resigned after she was arrested for attempting to smuggle drugs and contraband to prisoners.

According to the Louisiana Department of Corrections, investigators were conducting a routine shakedown of 23-year-old April Matthews when they discovered several items. Authorities say the contraband was found inside Matthews' car located on prison grounds.

Investigators found 24 ecstacy pills, 2.6 ounces of marijuana, 9.08 ounces of synthetic marijuana, eight Xanax pills, 4.9 grams of methamphetamine, four Tylenol 3 pills, 16 cellphones, tobacco, rolling papers, phone chargers, and $511 in cash.

Officers notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, and deputies booked Matthews with introduction of contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office, one count of possession of schedule four narcotics, and two counts of possession of schedule one narcotics.

After her arrest, Matthews voluntarily resigned from the Department. She had worked as a corrections officer at the prison since August, 2, 2016.