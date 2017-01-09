Latest Weather Blog
Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt reach agreement in divorce
LOS ANGELES - Angelina Jolie Pitt and Brad Pitt say they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum and will work together to reunify their family.
The actors released a joint statement Monday night to The Associated Press stating that they will keep future details of their divorce confidential by utilizing a private judge.
Their statement reads: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues."
It continues: "The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."
The actors were together for 12 years and married for two years before Jolie Pitt filed for divorce in September.
