Androgynous statue weighing 400 pounds stolen from park bench downtown

1 hour 19 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, August 09 2018 Aug 9, 2018 August 09, 2018 1:34 PM August 09, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a cast iron statue that was stolen from a bench in downtown Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, the distinct, human-shaped sculpture was recently removed from a park bench along the levee. The 400-pound statue was one of several erected in downtown last year.

The figures were placed all around the area as part of the Borders display by Icelandic sculptor Steinunn Thorarinsdottir. The figures are situated in different poses - sometimes standing, sitting or kneeling - and are meant to call attention to cultural, political and social diversity.

Last year, officials told WBRZ the display was paid for through private donations and no city funds were used.

