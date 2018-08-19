77°
An Angola inmate has been rushed to the ICU after a fight with another inmate

Sunday, August 19 2018
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

ANGOLA- An inmate was rushed to the ICU after an incident at Louisiana State Penitentiary early Sunday morning.

According to Angola's Communications Director Ken Pastorick, a fight broke out between two inmates around 5:00 a.m in the dorms.

Once the fight was broken up, one inmate was rushed to a local hospital and the other was put into administrative lockdown at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Charges are pending depending on the outcome of the investigation and the incident.

This is all the information we have at the time, check back for updates.

