Amite routs defending 2A champion Welsh 47-20

NEW ORLEANS - The Amite Warriors brought home their first state title in 14 years after routing the defending 2A state champion Welsh Greyhounds 47-20, in Friday's Class 2A state championship game.

LSU's entire defensive staff was in attendance to see two of Louisiana’s top 2019 prospects — defensive lineman Ishmael Sopsher and wide receiver Devonta Lee.

Lee had a monster performance with one interception, one forced fumble. Then on offense he reeled in three catches for 118 yards and a touchdown, all while sporting the LSU Tiger gloves. In the first half, Lee had a 90-yard pick-six wiped off the board from a penalty. His second interception of the day was also negated from a penalty.

The LHSAA named quarterback Amani Gilmore the games Most Outstanding Player for his six touchdown performance. The Kentucky Wildcat commit ripped apart the Greyhounds defense throwing for five touchdowns on 11-of-17 passing. He racked up 286 yards through the air and another 110 on the ground.