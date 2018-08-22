81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Driver facing DUI charge after deadly collision with Amish buggy

50 minutes 4 seconds ago Wednesday, August 22 2018 Aug 22, 2018 August 22, 2018 8:29 PM August 22, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: WKYT

CRAB ORCHARD, Ky. (AP) - An Amish man has died in Kentucky, where his horse-drawn buggy was hit by a woman charged with driving under the influence.

News outlets report the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on Kentucky 39 in Crab Orchard in central Kentucky. Lincoln County Sheriff Curt Folger said a sport-utility vehicle hit the buggy from behind, throwing the man out. The horse ran and wasn't hurt.

Officials arrested 64-year-old Mary Carter of Crab Orchard.

The Lincoln County coroner identified the victim as 52-year-old Bruce Troyer.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days