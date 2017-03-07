Amid reports of firing, LSU parting ways with Johnny Jones is obvious

BATON ROUGE – The obvious decision LSU must make coming out of this week's SEC basketball tournament is to part ways with its head coach, those who cover the sport acknowledge.

Multiple newspaper reports cited unnamed sources Tuesday that LSU will fire Johnny Jones after the tournament. LSU plays Mississippi State Wednesday evening in Nashville at the SEC tournament.

WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble pointed out in a series of tweets about the reports, it's just “common sense.”

“We have a game tomorrow & our goal is to win the SEC tournament.” - Alleva



Good no comment comment frm JA, let it play out w/ a final game https://t.co/WkjFMcsmW7 — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) March 7, 2017

Report the same thing 2-3 weeks ago when there was a veil of uncertainty.



Now you could attribute to "common sense" and be just as right. — Michael Cauble (@MichaelCauble) March 7, 2017

While people who don't want to be named talk, LSU is keeping a lid on it and staying focused on Wednesday's game.

“We have a game tomorrow and our goal is to win the SEC tournament,” Joe Alleva, LSU's athletic director, told the Baton Rouge newspaper, The Advocate.

Jones, who has been with the Tigers for the last five seasons, leads a team that is 10-20 overall and 2-16 in the SEC.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz