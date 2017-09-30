87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Amid outcry over Confederate markers, new ones are going up

2 hours 38 minutes 51 seconds ago Saturday, September 30 2017 Sep 30, 2017 September 30, 2017 10:34 AM September 30, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: Confederate statutes removed from the University of Texas are secured to a trailer, early Monday morning, Aug. 21, 2017, in Austin, Texas.
ATLANTA - As Confederate statues across the nation get removed, covered up or vandalized, some brand new ones are being built as well.
  
The Sons of Confederate Veterans are dedicating a $5,000, 7-foot-tall monument on private land in Aiken, South Carolina on Saturday. A marker honoring unknown Confederate soldiers was recently unveiled in a private park in Alabama, and another memorial has been installed outside a courthouse in Georgia.
  
Supporters say these new monuments are meant only to honor the Civil War soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the South.
  
But Benard Simelton of the NAACP calls them a "slap in the face" when Americans should be coming together.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days