Amid growing concerns about drainage, big change could be in store for Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A big change could be in store for new housing developments in Livingston Parish. It comes more than two years after the flood, and amid growing concerns about drainage.

Parish Councilman Garry Talbert is spearheading an effort to increase the size and capacity for water retention ponds.

"Almost every development will have a larger retention pond, having to hold more water," Talbert said.

Right now, retention ponds and drainage systems only have to handle enough water for a once in 10-year rain event. However, Talbert wants to more than double that to a once in a 25-year rain event.

"Every other parish around us requires 25 years, so we are just adjusting to the times and bringing Livingston Parish up to speed on what other parishes are requiring," he added.

And for flood-prone areas, the councilman says drainage ponds should be able to hold enough water produced during a 100-year rain event.

The vote on the new drainage regulation is Thursday night.