Amid flood of complaints over Intracoastal Bridge traffic, officials promise major changes

PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge officials say they're taking more measures to alleviate the major traffic headache at the Intracoastal Bridge amid ongoing repairs to the roadway.

On Thursday, officials said the plates would be reduced to just one of the northbound lanes later in the afternoon. Sheriff Mike Cazes also said he would be positioning motorcycle units and barricades along LA 1 to keep people from using the service road to speed around other drivers near the bridge.

The announcement comes after frustrated drivers inundated local officials with complaints over the ongoing repairs at the bridge. Metal plates have been placed over the roadway in several spots where crews are making fixes to the underside of the structure.

While the plates are intended to allow drivers to pass unimpeded, commuters see them as impromptu speed bumps and have been slowing to a crawl to pass over them. The slowdown has caused hours-long delays on the bridge for days.

Ken Albarez with the sheriff's office said besides installing metal plates on the bridge, the other option would be to close one lane at a time. He said that would ultimately result in "twice the wait."

Albarez said he has spoken to DOTD officials about the project and they hope to have the northbound lanes repaired by the end of the weekend. After that, they'll move on to the southbound lanes with an expected completion date in early summer.