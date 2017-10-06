Amid concerns about Nate, New Orleans worries about drainage systems

Rain clouds gather over the New Orleans Sewerage & Water Board facility, where turbines that power pumps have failed, in New Orleans, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017. Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency in New Orleans on Thursday as the city’s malfunctioning water-pumping system left some neighborhoods at greater risk of foul-weather flooding. The city scrambled to repair fire-damaged equipment at a power plant and shore up its drainage system, less than a week after a flash flood from torrential rain overwhelmed the city’s pumping system and inundated many neighborhoods. (AP/Gerald Hebert)

NEW ORLEANS - With forecasts putting New Orleans in the path of Tropical Storm Nate, one big question looms in the minds of residents and business owners: Will the pumps work?

Nate is forecast to make landfall in southeast Louisiana early Sunday, possibly as a Category 1 hurricane.

An unexpected Aug. 5 rainstorm caused flash floods that revealed personnel and equipment problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, the agency that runs the antiquated pump system that drains the city.

The resignation of the agency's director and others was followed by the appointment of an emergency management team, headed by veteran disaster recovery expert Paul Rainwater.

He and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu say the system is much better off than it was, but much work remains.