58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

American Kennel Club adds a breed: the speedy, sleek Azawakh

1 hour 51 minutes 33 seconds ago Wednesday, January 02 2019 Jan 2, 2019 January 02, 2019 4:49 PM January 02, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: American Kennel Club
NEW YORK (AP) - A fleet-footed hound that hails from West Africa is the latest dog in the American Kennel Club's pack of recognized breeds.
  
The club announced Wednesday that the Azawakh became the 193rd breed in the roster. That means Azawakhs can now compete in many dog shows, though they're not eligible for the prominent Westminster Kennel Club show until 2020.
  
The long-legged, smooth-coated Azawakh looks elegant but is no dainty dog. Traditionally a companion of nomads, the breed has long been a hunter and guardian in parts of the Sahara Desert and semi-arid Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.
  
Azawakhs are known for running fast and being loyal to their owners, though sometimes aloof with strangers.
  
Breeds must count hundreds of dogs around the country to be recognized.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days